The Mi 11 Ultra means business. The keystone of this new Xiaomi phone is its unflinching focus on taking on, not OnePlus, but Samsung in the high-end premium space. The Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi's answer to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Needless to say, it has comparable hardware but if history is anything to go by, specs alone do not guarantee success. The Mi 11 Ultra must also deliver in the real world. With high-end specs like curved screens and latest and greatest SoCs, big batteries and lightning quick charging, becoming a staple among premium phones, it is how these phones use all this tech to make your lives easier is what makes or breaks a smartphone today. In the case of Xiaomi, there is also the baggage of perception that needs to be broken -- that is a totally different discussion altogether. With everything that the Mi 11 Ultra packs inside -- and it packs a lot inside, mind you -- it is expected to be a fast phone with a bright and colourful screen, top-notch audio, and good battery life. What you can't really expect, at least at face value, is if it also has great cameras despite there being a truckload of tech inside it. Remember, OnePlus has been trying to do this for years and even partnered with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 Pro to sell you what can only be referred to as mediocre cameras at best. Whether or not the Mi 11 Ultra is able to live up to all the hype that Xiaomi has built up -- going so far to call it a superphone -- is something that I will tell you in my full review. What I can tell you now is, I have had a lot of fun using the Mi 11 Ultra so far. It is the best phone that Xiaomi has ever made. Long story short: the hype is real.