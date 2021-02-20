Are we alone? Is there life anywhere in space? Can we live on Mars one day? These are some of the questions that may likely get pertinent answers as Nasa’s Perseverance spacecraft rover landed on the Red Planet recently. After an arduous journey of seven months, Perseverance made Mars its new home. The main agenda for the rover is to find out the signs of ancient microbial life. In simple terms, this latest rover will tell us if there was ever any life on Mars or not. If all goes well, Perseverance will be bringing back the soil and rock samples from Mars sometime in next two years. So, what’s the scene on the Red Planet? Are there any Martians? Check out these stunning Mars pics sent back by Nasa’s Perseverance rover: