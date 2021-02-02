The PlayStation 5 has a dual-tone design with a white and black colour scheme. The exterior is white (and a bit curvy) while the middle portion is black (and glossy). Sony likes to show off its consoles standing tall and all that, but you will be able to prop it up horizontally too. Some manual assembly is required to set it up. Sony ships a base stand in the box that attaches to the PS5 in either orientation. Vertically, the PS5 looks like a skyscraper from a big budget sci-fi movie. The console has already visited meme-city on Twitter where it has been compared with everything from a router to Sauron's tower. Regardless, it is big -- in fact, one of the biggest consoles ever -- and isn't shy about it either. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)