The PS5 is powered by a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU paired with AMD RDNA 2 GPU and 825GB on-board SSD (only 667GB is available for use though). The PS5 opts for "variable" frequencies, for the CPU and GPU. The console supports expandable storage with regular NVMe PC drives. The expansion slot rests inside the console but it is not available at launch. At this point of time, you can connect your existing external hard drive to it and play PS4 games directly off it. The PS5 has a hi-Speed USB Type-A port, two SuperSpeed USB-A ports, USB Type-C SuperSpeed port, Ethernet jack, HDMI 2.1 port and an AC adapter. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)