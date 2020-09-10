Samsung has launched the Galaxy M51 in India and yes, the phone comes with a "gargantuan" 7,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M51 in fact has the largest battery on any phone that Samsung has ever made. It is not just another big battery phone though. There is more to it. The Galaxy M51 is Samsung's most expensive Galaxy M series phone in India to date and the most premium. With it, Samsung will be looking to take on the OnePlus Nord, a phone that has been generating quite a buzz in the market for some time now. We will have more to say about the Galaxy M51 in our full review that is coming soon. For now, let us quickly unbox the phone and see what is new -- and what is exciting. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)