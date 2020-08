The Mi TV Stick is Xiaomi's second media streaming device in India after the Mi Box 4K. As the name suggests, the Mi TV Stick is a dongle that you can plug directly into your TV's HDMI port and start streaming from OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, sort of like the Amazon Fire TV Stick. The Mi TV Stick costs Rs 2,799 in India. We will have more to say about the Mi TV Stick in our full review coming soon. For now, let us quickly unbox Xiaomi's new affordable Amazon Fire TV Stick rival and see what is new - and what is exciting. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)