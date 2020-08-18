Like the Galaxy S20, Samsung is going all "ultra" with its new Galaxy Note for 2020. Say hello to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Not only is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra the most powerful phone in Samsung's portfolio right now, it is also officially its first 5G phone in India. There is also a vanilla Galaxy Note 20 for someone looking to get the "new" Note experience at a lower price. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G price in India is Rs 1,04,999. The Galaxy Note 20 meanwhile has been launched at Rs 77,999. We will have more to say about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 in our full reviews coming soon. For now, let us quickly unbox Samsung's new flagship Note for 2020 and see what is new - and what is exciting. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)