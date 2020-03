The Redmi Note 9 Pro follows close on the heels of the Redmi Note 8 Pro that itself followed the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Even though all these three phones have come up one after another quickly, Xiaomi has somehow managed to make all of them different and stand out - so there’s always something to look forward to. I have been using the Redmi Note 9 Pro for a few days now, and while I reserve my full judgement for my full review, here’s what I can say now. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is yet another ‘pro’ phone from Xiaomi that’s punching way above its weight - in more ways than one. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)