The Moto Razr V3 from 2004 is an important piece of tech history. Not only did it help Motorola make a big comeback from a business point of view, back in the day, it was also the first mobile phone to make mobile phones look cool and fashionable. There’s still something very satisfying about making a phone call - and ending it - on a flip phone. It’s safe to say, it was the Moto Razr V3 that started it all. Which means everytime Motorola plans to resurrect the range, there’s always a fresh bout of excitement that follows. Last time round, it was a total dud though. I am talking about the Droid Razr. Not only was it just another candybar smartphone with the name Razr slapped on to it, it also saw very limited availability. The Droid Razr never came to India. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)