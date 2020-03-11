In 2019, Motorola decided to take that road again - but, in a more conventional, old fashioned way. It announced an all new Moto Razr, keeping intact the nostalgic clamshell form factor, of the original. But with a twist. The 2019 Moto Razr - which is only being made available for buying in 2020 - is a ‘flipping’ foldable that runs on Android. It’s not a dumb feature phone like the original, so it makes a lot of sense today, but then again, its old-school design means you better be ready to travel back in time - to the good old say, I tell you. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)