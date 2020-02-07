NASA's Christina Koch returned to Earth safely on Thursday after shattering the spaceflight record for female astronauts with a stay of almost 11 months aboard the International Space Station.Koch touched down at 0912 GMT on the Kazakh steppe after 328 days in space, along with Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency. Koch also made history as one half of the first-ever all-woman spacewalk along with NASA counterpart Jessica Meir -- her classmate from NASA training -- in October last year. Let us take a look at some of the images of astronaut Christina Koch while returning to Earth:
Koch was shown seated and smiling broadly after being extracted from the Soyuz descent module. (AP Photo)
Koch, a 41-year-old Michigan-born engineer, on December 28 last year beat the previous record for a single spaceflight by a woman of 289 days, set by NASA veteran Peggy Whitson in 2016-17. (AP Photo)
Koch's medical data will be especially valuable to NASA scientists as the agency draws up plans for a long-duration manned mission to Mars. (Reuters Photo)
Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule landed in the snow-covered steppe as support crews gathered around the three astronauts, NASA commentator Rob Navias said. (AP Photo)