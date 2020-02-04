WhatsApp continues to be one of the most loved apps today, especially by millennials! Apart from just providing us with a user-friendly messaging platform, this prodigious app has also gone out of its way to impress the youth. Starting from group chats, to WhatsApp calls, to video conferencing, the app is continuously bringing in new features with its latest updates to keep us glued to it. While most of us are pretty informed when it comes to the recent Whatsapp updates, a few of us are not all that tech-savvy. Hence, there are some lesser-known or rather hidden features of the Facebook-owned app that we all should definitely know about to help us use it more extensively and, of course, securely. Listed below are five such lesser-known features