Chandrayaan 2 launch images: Aiming to take a "billion dreams to the moon", India on July 22, 2019 successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 on-board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport here to explore the unchartered south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover. The geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle lifted-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here into cloudy skies at 2.43 pm and successfully placed the 3,850-kg Chandrayaan-2 into the earth orbit about 16 minutes later. The mission's success brought huge relief for ISRO scientists after the July 15 launch was called off just about an hour left following a technical glitch in the rocket. Let us take a look at Chandrayaan 2 launch images: