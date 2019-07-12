Chandrayaan 2: After releasing the picture of Chandrayaan 2 on Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is all set to launch the mammoth spacecraft, worth Rs 978 crore, to the south polar region of the Moon on 15 July 2019. The rocket will be placed in the Earth’s orbit with the help of a ginormous launch vehicle named Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III (GSLV Mk-III). Following this, it will be transferred into Moon’s orbit. According to ISRO, this lunar mission aims to improve India's understanding of the Moon- discoveries that will benefit the country and humanity as a whole.