The first crew to blast off to the International Space Station following a launch accident that deepened doubts over Russia's space programme returned to earth safely on June 25. NASA astronaut Anne McClain, veteran cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos, and Canadian Space Agency record-holder David Saint-Jacques emerged from the space craft to applause from support crews, after touching down near the Kazakh city of Dzhezkazgan. (Reuters Photo)