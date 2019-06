Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists work on modules of lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 at ISRO Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE) in Bengaluru. India's second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, will be launched on July 15, announced ISRO Chairman K Sivan announced on Wednesday. Chandrayaan-2 is an advanced version of the previous Chandrayaan-1 mission, which was launched about 10 years ago.(Image source:REUTERS/Chris Thomas)