Huawei, the world's third-largest smartphone maker, presented its new flagship phone in Paris with the hope of making further gains in Europe. Huawei's P30 Pro, which has four rear cameras - including a so-called "time of flight" camera that helps its artificial intelligence create better exposures - will aim to take on Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Apple's iPhone X. Huawei, which also makes telecoms network equipment, has been under much international scrutiny following US allegations that the Chinese giant's products could be used by Beijing for spying. The company has strongly rejected the allegations and earlier this month sued the US government over the issue.



As part of a counter-attack against the allegations of spying, Huawei offered media interviews to tour its facilities including its new campus in Dongguan, near Shenzhen. New campus in Dongguan features buildings modeled on European cities including Paris and Heidelberg, connected by a special train imported from Switzerland. Let us take a look at some pictures from Huawei's sprawling campus: