Left to right: The iPhone Xs Max, which is the costliest iPhone to date; the iPhone Xs, which is just at the right spot between the two iPhones and is the successor to the iPhone 8; and the iPhone Xr, which Apple says is made for everyone.
Apple on Wednesday announced the iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Max with new processor, new cameras, and some other subtle improvements
The iPhone Xs has a 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina display while the iPhone Xs Max has a 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina display
The iPhone Xs has Face ID as the biometric solution replacing the Touch ID on Home button entirely. With the new iPhone lineup, Apple bid adieu to the iconic Home Button
The notch, which began with the birth of iPhone X last year, has managed to find a coveted place on the new iPhones. The notch contains essential sensors and front camera for the Face ID to work
The iPhone Xs Max has setup of two cameras - 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens - along with a True Tone LED flash.
The iPhone Xr has a good assortment of colour variants -
The Apple iPhone Xr is the 'cheapest' iPhone model that was announced at the event. It comes with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with True Tone LED flash while a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera is given on the front
iPhone Xr comes with a shiny back and a 6.1-inch LCD display that Apple likes to call the Liquid Retina Display
iPhone Xr supports Face ID but does not have 3D Touch, unlike the two other models - iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.