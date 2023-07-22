Wrestling trials have commenced for the Asian Games 2023 at Delhi’s IGI Stadium. Today, July 22, featured the competitions for women’s and men’s Greco-Roman wrestlers, while men’s freestyle wrestling bouts are scheduled for July 23. These trials will cover all 18 Olympic weight categories, with six categories each for women’s and men’s freestyle, and men’s Greco-Roman at the upcoming Asian Games.



Controversy surrounds the IOA-appointed ad hoc panel of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for granting direct entries to the nation’s top wrestlers, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, into the Asian Games 2023. (All Images: PTI)