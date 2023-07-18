The World Aquatics Championship 2023 has been going on in Japan’s Fukuoka. The championship started on July 14 and will conclude on July 30. Yesterday, the US artistic swimming had a historic day. While the Chinese team won Gold in artistic swimming’s acrobatic routine at the world championships, the US grabbed silver. This marked the first American medal in an artistic swimming team event at the world championships since 2007. US’ Bill May, 44, became the first American man to win a world team medal.