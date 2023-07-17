The nail-biting match between the seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and Spain’s 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz ended with a new name on the trophy. Alcaraz toppled Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win his first Wimbledon title. He is now the third youngest player to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title, behind only Boris Becker and Björn Borg. Post the match, the Serbian legend praised Alcaraz, his performance at all surfaces and called him a “complete player”.