Chennai Super Kings victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL season 2023 was arguably the most bitter-sweet moment in the history of Indian Cricket. While CSK fans couldn’t stop basking in the glory of Chennai’s IPL win, the finale also felt like a heart-breaking goodbye to one of the most famous and loved Cricketer of all times – Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced that the next IPL would be his last. Everyone’s heart skipped a beat when on May 29, Mahi made the retirement remark which made the Ahmedabad crowd go berserk! Here we bring to you some of the most memorable moments from IPL 2023 Finale showcasing Dhoni’s epic exit and Chennai’s glorious win! (Image: AP/PTI)