Forceful end to protest? Wrestlers trying to march to new Parliament detained by Delhi Police | See Photos

In what could bring about a forceful end to the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi police on Sunday detained Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’.