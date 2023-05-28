Forceful end to protest? Wrestlers trying to march to new Parliament detained by Delhi Police | See Photos
In what could bring about a forceful end to the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi police on Sunday detained Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’.
Security personnel detain wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat during wrestlers’ protest march towards the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Security personnel detain wrestler Sakshi Malik during wrestlers’ protest march towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia with supporters during their protest march towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat crosses a police barricade during wrestlers’ protest march towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Authorities clear the site of the wrestler’s protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. The police officers began clearing the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers. (Photo: PTI)