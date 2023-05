The Indian Premier League 2023, cricket’s grandest T20 extravaganza, has reached its peak resonance. With thrilling matches and surprises galore, IPL 2023 has captivated fans worldwide. In the second qualifier round, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians, setting the stage for the highly anticipated grand finale. All eyes are now fixed on the decisive day: Who will emerge as the dominant force in IPL 2023? The answer lies in the awaited clash, determining the King Kong of this exhilarating tournament. (Images: AP, PTI)