IPL 2023: Showman Shubman Gill steals MI’s ‘Hitman’ glee, bats for Titans to cross swords with Kings | See Photos
Shubman Gill’s electrifying hundred against Mumbai Indians in IPL Qualifier 2 was hailed by former cricketers with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar calling it an innings which will be remembered for the youngster’s ability to play textbook cricketing shots in a T20 format. The Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Updated: May 27, 2023 17:42 IST
Gujrat Titans’ Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Gujrat Titans’ Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Gujrat Titans’ Shubman Gill dives back to the crease successfully during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Gujarat Titans player Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill during the IPL 2023 T20 cricket playoff match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Gujrat Titans’ Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Gujrat Titans’ Shubman Gill kisses his bat after scoring his century during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill celebrates his century as Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma greets him during the IPL 2023 cricket playoff match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the IPL 2023 cricket playoff match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Photo: PTI)