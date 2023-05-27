IPL 2023: Showman Shubman Gill steals MI’s ‘Hitman’ glee, bats for Titans to cross swords with Kings | See Photos

Shubman Gill’s electrifying hundred against Mumbai Indians in IPL Qualifier 2 was hailed by former cricketers with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar calling it an innings which will be remembered for the youngster’s ability to play textbook cricketing shots in a T20 format. The Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.