On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants by a margin of 81 runs in the IPL Eliminator. Mumbai Indians chose to bat first and scored a total of 182 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Cameron Green was the top scorer for Mumbai Indians, making 41 runs off 23 balls, followed by Suryakumar Yadav with 33 runs off 20 balls. Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler for Lucknow Super Giants, taking four wickets for 38 runs, while Yash Thakur took three wickets. Lucknow Super Giants, chasing a target of 183 runs, were bowled out for 101 runs in 16.3 overs. Marcus Stoinis was the highest scorer for Lucknow Super Giants, contributing 40 runs off 27 balls, but none of his teammates made significant contributions. Akash Madhwal from Mumbai Indians was the standout bowler, taking five wickets for just five runs in 3.3 overs. Here’s some images to let you take a hint of last day’s terrific match.