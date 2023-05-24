Dhoni dhamaka at Chepauk! All glitz and glory of 1st IPL qualifier: CSK vs GT – In PICS
While Rashid Khan’s late scoring of 30 runs did cause a temporary concern for the MS Dhoni-led side, he was ultimately dismissed by Tushar Deshpande in the penultimate over. Chennai Super Kings achieved a total of 172 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs, while the Gujarat Titans were all out for 157 runs in the same number of overs. The final score revealed that CSK won by a margin of 15 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Here’s some of the best moments framed from this remarkable faceoff.