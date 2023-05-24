In yesterday’s IPL match held on May 23, Tuesday, the Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious over the Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier of IPL 2023. The match took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and as a result of this win, the Chennai Super Kings secured a spot in the final. The CSK bowlers played a crucial role in this victory, displaying discipline and taking wickets consistently. This triumph was particularly significant as it marked the first time that Chennai Super Kings managed to defeat the defending champions, who had won all three previous encounters between the teams. While Rashid Khan’s late scoring of 30 runs did cause a temporary concern for the MS Dhoni-led side, he was ultimately dismissed by Tushar Deshpande in the penultimate over. Chennai Super Kings achieved a total of 172 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs, while the Gujarat Titans were all out for 157 runs in the same number of overs. The final score revealed that CSK won by a margin of 15 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Here’s some of the best moments framed from this remarkable faceoff.