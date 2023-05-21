IPL 2023 pitches for cricketing thrills, 7 top performers who put their opponents at sixes and sevens | See Photos
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is now approaching its grandiose. The IPL tournament has been full of thrilling, where batters have shone through their swashbuckling strokes, while bowlers delivered their impressive spells with variations and speed. Here is a look at the top consistent batters and bowlers of the IPL fixtures so far.
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis is the top-scoring batter in the ongoing IPL 2023 season. He has amassed 631 runs in 12 matches with an average of 57.36 and a strike-rate of 154.27. He has bagged seven half-centuries. (Photo: PTI)
Gujarat Titans star batter Shubhman Gill has been impressive and performed with consistency in the ongoing IPL game. He has amassed 576 runs in 13 innings with an average of 48 and strike rate of 146.19. (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Royals’ left-handed opener star Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 575 runs at an average of 47.92 and a strike-rate of 166.18, including a century and four fifties. (Photo: PTI)
Gujarat Titans have qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2023 and the contribution of Mohammed Shami has been impressive. Shining in his role as a power-play specialist, Shami has been vital in breaking the back of the opposition’s run chase. (Photo: PTI)
Gujarat Titant’s Rashid Khan has marked his groove as an excellent spinner in the IPL 2023. He has consistently delivered superb performance for Gujarat. (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Royals’s Yuzvendra Chahal, wily leg-spinner, made history as he became the first Indian bowler to take 300 wickets in T20 cricket. In the IPL2023, he now shares the second spot with Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga, having taken 170 wickets. (Photo: PTI)
RCB’s Virat Kohli has registered a record sixth ton in the ongoing IPL. Kohli is in top form as he has scored 538 runs in 13 innings. (Photo: PTI)