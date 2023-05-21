IPL 2023 pitches for cricketing thrills, 7 top performers who put their opponents at sixes and sevens | See Photos

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is now approaching its grandiose. The IPL tournament has been full of thrilling, where batters have shone through their swashbuckling strokes, while bowlers delivered their impressive spells with variations and speed. Here is a look at the top consistent batters and bowlers of the IPL fixtures so far.