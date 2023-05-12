IPL Match 2023: Rajasthan Royals roar riding Jaiswal juggernaut, Chahal’s breaking record | See Photos
Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal broke records taking RR to a massive win over Kolkata Knight Riders, positioning them at the third spot in the points table. Jaiswal made a sensational 13-ball half century, the fastest ever in the tournament. Chahal became the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 4 for 25.
Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Rajasthan Royals won the match by 9 wickets. (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Royals batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson celebrate after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. (Photo: AP)
Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo: AP)
Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata. (Photo: AP)
Rajasthan Royal bowler Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Royal bowler Yuzvendra Chaha celebrates after Kolkata Knight Riders batter Andre Russell got out during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Royal bowler Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. (Photo: PTI )