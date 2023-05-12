IPL Match 2023: Rajasthan Royals roar riding Jaiswal juggernaut, Chahal’s breaking record | See Photos

Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal broke records taking RR to a massive win over Kolkata Knight Riders, positioning them at the third spot in the points table. Jaiswal made a sensational 13-ball half century, the fastest ever in the tournament. Chahal became the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 4 for 25.