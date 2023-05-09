IPL 2023: Rinku Singh does it again for KKR, nerve-wrecking last over thrill still lingering | See Photos
A half-century by skipper Nitish Rana and fiery cameos from Andre Russell and Rinku Singh helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinch a thrilling five-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh celebrates after scoring the wining boundary against Punjab Kings during an Indian Premier League cricket match in Kolkata. (Photo: AP)
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell dives unsuccessfully to reach the crease during Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata. Andre Russell said team mate Rinku Singh’s uninhibited batting has eased the pressure on him after the duo combined to seal their five-wicket victory against Punjab Kings.
(Photo: AP)
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh celebrates after scoring the winning boundary with his teammates Shardul Thakur against Punjab Kings during an Indian Premier League cricket match in Kolkata. (Photo: AP)
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh plays a shot during Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata. (Photo: AP)
Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh with teammates after losing the IPL 2023 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh after losing the IPL 2023 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh celebrates with teammate Varun Chakravarthy after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata Monday. (Photo: PTI)