From wrestling mat to political pat: Wrestlers flexing muscles to protest at Jantar Mantar | Photos
The Delhi Police on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that some kind of preliminary probe was needed before it can proceed with the registration of an FIR over sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Several national award winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, demanding the Central government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, also a BJP MP. (Photo: PTI)
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others participate in a candle march during their protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Wrestlers rest under mosquito nets following a night stay at Jantar Mantar amid their protest in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Wrestlers exercise during a training session near Jantar Mantar during their protest in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Wrestlers warm up during a training session near Jantar Mantar during their protest in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat rests under a mosquito net following a night stay at Jantar Mantar amid a protest in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Wrestler Bajrang Punia exercises near Jantar Mantar during a protest, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik exercise near Jantar Mantar during their protest in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
The wrestlers submitted that after being “sexually, emotionally, mentally, and physically” exploited by Singh and his close aides on numerous occasions, they mustered up the courage to raise their voices against such acts and sat in protest at Jantar Mantar seeking appropriate action against the perpetrators. (Photo: PTI)
The wrestlers on Tuesday asserted that they won’t leave the protest site until Singh is arrested. The committee was set up by the Sports ministry in January after the wrestlers held a three-day sit-in. (Photo: PTI)