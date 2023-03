The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will begin at 7:30 pm on Friday, 31 March. It will be the 16th season of the Twenty20 format cricket game. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not only owns it but also operates it. There are 10 teams that will lock horns with each other and fight for the trophy.



The teams are – Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Across the country, the teams will play their home games at their predetermined home grounds. There will be 74 matches. The champion of the last season was Gujarat Titans, and the runners-up was Rajasthan Royals.



The IPL will conclude on 28 May 2023. Here are some pictures of how the preparations are going on for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Have a look: