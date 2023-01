India’s dream to reach the semifinals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup ended on Sunday after India lost to New Zealand in a crossover match in Bhubaneshwar. India held a 3-1 lead till midway through the third quarter but soon New Zealand came back and the two teams held 3-3 by the end of regulation time. In the shootout penalty round too the hosts made a few errors to lose 4-5 and crashed out of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup. The Kiwis will now face Belgium in the quarterfinals. India on the other hand, will now take head to Rourkela for playoffs to clinch the 9-16th place.