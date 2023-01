The Hockey World Cup 2023 started in Odisha’s Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium in Odisha with a breathtaking and scintillating extravaganza. Over 50, 000 people and several ministers were present along with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. The CM visited the Olly Land, which is the official mascot of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held at Kalinga stadium. The area, which is designed with multiple fan parks and restaurants, has a sense of mysticism and wonder. The Olly Land has been set up at Kalinga stadium, Birsa Munda stadium at Rourkela and Puri beach to take the hockey World Cup fervour across the state. (PTI Image)