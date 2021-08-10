India's triumphant Olympic contingent, including history-making javelin throw gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra, returned to the country on Monday and was greeted by frenzy and chaos at the airport where supporters jostled to catch a glimpse of their sporting heroes. The athletes were welcomed by a Sports Authority of India (SAI) delegation headed by its Director General Sandeep Pradhan, who was accompanied by Athletics Federation of India head Adille Sumariwala. Olympic medal-winners were accorded a grand welcome by the government in a dazzling felicitation ceremony with sports minister Anurag Thakur saying that their journey is an "incredible story of resilience and sporting excellence". Let us take a look at some of the images: