India's triumphant Olympic contingent, including history-making javelin throw gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra, returned to the country on Monday and was greeted by frenzy and chaos at the airport where supporters jostled to catch a glimpse of their sporting heroes. The athletes were welcomed by a Sports Authority of India (SAI) delegation headed by its Director General Sandeep Pradhan, who was accompanied by Athletics Federation of India head Adille Sumariwala. Olympic medal-winners were accorded a grand welcome by the government in a dazzling felicitation ceremony with sports minister Anurag Thakur saying that their journey is an "incredible story of resilience and sporting excellence". Let us take a look at some of the images:
The spotlight, however, is bound to target Chopra, whose gold was India's first in 13 years overall and the first ever in the track and field events. (PTI Photo)
Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia being welcomed as he arrives at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
The 23-year-old Army man, Neeraj Chopra, is also an Asian and Commonwealth Games champion and bossed the field with a throw of 87.58m in the finals to comfortably claim the gold in Tokyo. (PTI Photo)
Indian women's hockey team and other athletes arrive after the end of the Tokyo Olympics, at IGI Airport in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Waving the tri-colour, people danced to the beat of the dhol and live band, sang and screamed their lungs out to show their appreciation for the medal winners. (PTI Photo)
Tokyo Olympics medalists Bajrang Punia, Lovlina Borgohain, Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya and Manpreet Singh, during their felicitation ceremony, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain being welcomed on her arrival at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju and MoS Nisith Pramanik with Tokyo Olympics athletes during their felicitation ceremony, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju felicitate Bronze medalist in Tokyo Olympics, hockey captain Manpreet Singh during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju with Gold medalist in Tokyo Olympics, athlete Neeraj Chopra during his felicitation ceremony, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
People hold a poster to welcome Gold medalist athlete Neeraj Chopra on his arrival at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju felicitate Bronze medalist in Tokyo Olympics, wrestler Bajrang Punia during a ceremony, in New Delhi. MoS for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur felicitates Silver medalist in Tokyo Olympics, wrestler Ravi Dahiya during a ceremony, in New Delhi. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Gold medal winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the cynosure of all eyes in the ceremony, held a couple of hours after the seven podium finishers made their way out of the airport amid utter chaos. (PTI Photo)