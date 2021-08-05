RUPINDER PAL SINGH: Another Drag-flick Genius



'Bob' to his teammates, Rupinder is one of the most lethal drag-flickers in the world. The lanky defender made his international debut in 2010 at the Sultan Azlan Shah Tournament, where India clinched the gold.



Named vice-captain in 2014, Rupinder has had a topsy-turvy journey as he was dropped from the team for the 2018 Champions Trophy squad, but was recalled for the Asian Games later in the year, where he made a solid comeback to the side by scoring a marvellous hat-trick against Sri Lanka and the team went on to clinch the bronze.



Born in a Sikh family in Faridkot, Punjab, at 6'4", Rupinder easily stands out with his beanpole physique.



He started playing hockey at the age of 11 and even though his family came from a modest economic background they always supported him.



The 26-year-old's elder brother, a former state-level hockey player, sacrificed his own career in sports and also left education midway, taking up a marginal job to support their father financially, so that Rupinder could pursue hockey.



