The trailblazing P V Sindhu smashed her way into history books with a second successive Olympic medal on Sunday. Sindhu secured a bronze medal by beating world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China in the women's singles third place play-off, becoming only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals. She had won a silver medal at the Rio Games. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed ace badminton player P V Sindhu, said she is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. (PTI Photo)