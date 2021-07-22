Tokyo 2020: There is palpable tension, a sense of dread actually, but the COVID-hit Olympic Games starting Friday or the 'Games of Hope' as the IOC desperately wants the world to believe, could prove to be a watershed for the biggest ever Indian contingent with shooters, boxers and wrestlers expected to lead an unparalleled medal rush. Indian athletes from seven sports, including shooting, badminton, archery and hockey, will skip the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday because of COVID-19 concerns and competitions lined up the next day, leaving just about 30 in attendance at the event. From hockey, only flag-bearer, men's team captain Manpreet Singh, will participate in the ceremony. Let us take a look at some of the images: