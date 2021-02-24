Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Sardar Patel Stadium, has created a new record for India! The newly refurbished stadium located in Ahmedabad’s Motera town has left the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground as the largest cricket stadium in the world. With an area spanning almost totalling the ‘32 football fields’ of Olympic standard, the Narendra Modi Stadium is home to some amazing world-class facilities. The present-day avatar of the stadium in Gujarat is result of a brilliant planning and superb execution that was started in 2015. Here’s a look at this beauty in all its magnificence: