Tokyo formally unveiled its 60,000-seater main Olympic Stadium, more than seven months before the 2020 Opening Ceremony -- with a host of special features to beat the feared heat.Opening the facility, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed its "top-level universal design" and "harmony with its surrounding environment." Renowned architect Kengo Kuma designed the stadium along traditional Japanese lines, with the use of wooden eaves and domestic lumber helping it to blend into the surroundings in central Tokyo. Let us take a loot at some stunning images of the New National Stadium in Tokyo: