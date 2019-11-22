Just a month after Durga Puja and before Christmas celebrations, 'City of Joy' Kolkata all decked up with bright colour. The city turned into 'Pink' colour for India's first-ever pink-ball Test match. Kolkata's important landmarks from Howrah Bridge to Shahid Minar and from tallest building '42' to Lake Town Clock Tower, the city all turned into 'pink' colour. A giant pink balloon was also released at the Eden Gardens and it will be seen floating in the sky till the end of the historic India-Bangladesh Test. (Image: Twitter/Sourav Ganguly)