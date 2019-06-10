Yuvraj Singh retires: India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Sindh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday. The 37-year-old scored 362 runs and picked 15 wickets in the tournament and was adjudged the Player of the Series. Yuvraj Singh has represented India in 304 one-day internationals and has 8701 runs to his name. He has also played 40 Tests, scoring 1900 runs. The attacking left-hander listed the the 2011 World Cup triumph, being man of the match in the event's final, getting six sixes in an over against England in the same tournament and his first Test hundred, against Pakistan in Lahore in 2004, as the three most special moments of his career.