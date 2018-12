Hockey World Cup 2018: The young Indian Hockey team which played the thriller against Belgium on December 2 managed to remain at level on the points table by ending the match in a draw. With a 2-2 score, India now stands on top of Pool C on the day 5 of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. The Indian team sprinted towards a draw after trailing the hockey world number 3, Belgium by 0-1 in the first two quarters.