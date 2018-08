04 / 11

Sloane Stephens: Sloane Stephens winning her first Grand Slam title (US Open) in 2017 was perfect. All of her sponsorship deals had expired or were on the verge of running out. The win was a huge boost to her off-court income as she got new deals from Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Rolex, Colgate, Chocolate milk and Biofreeze. Here total earning was of $11.2 million. The endorsements earning was of $5.5 million and prize money earning was of $5.7 million. She was the first American woman beside the Williams sisters to win a Grand Slam since 2002.