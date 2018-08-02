01 / 6

Imran Khan added another feather to his hat after a landslide in the recently concluded Pakistan elections. Wishes from around the world were sent to the PTI chief after his party emerged as the single largest party in Pakistan general elections. The ex-Pakistan captain was also congratulated by former and present cricketers too. One of the notable faces was that of his former team-mate, Waqar Younis who visited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's house in Bani Gala, Islamabad on Tuesday. Another former Pakistan fast-bowler also met Khan and shared the image on Twitter. (Fawad Chaudhry/Twitter)