Luka Modric: Born on September 9, 1985, Croatia's Luka Modric spent his early years facing situations that no child would ever want to go through. However, nothing came into his way as he led his national football team, Croatia to the 2018 World Cup Final. While the team missed the coveted prize, Modric received the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament. Currently he plays for Real Madrid.Modric's childhood coincided with the Croatian War of Independence, which forced his family to flee their home. While his father joined the Croatian Army, his grandfather was executed by Croatian Serb rebels. But nothing could stop Luka from playing his favourite sport, football. While thousands of bombs fell on the city, Modrić began playing football but mostly at the hotel parking lot. It was in 1992, that he entered the primary school and a sporting academy. (Reuters)