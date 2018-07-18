03 / 6

Eden Hazard: Born in the year 1991, Hazard led his national team, Belgium, to win the bronze in 2018 FIFA World Cup. He won the Silver Ball as he was the second best player of the tournament followed by Antoine Griezmann at the third spot. Hazard in the past has represented his nation at under-17 and under-19 level. At the domestic level, Hazard has been playing for Chelsea since 2012 but he could soon be signed by Spanish giants Real Madrid or Barcelona. Football has been a major part of Hazard's life as his parents played the sport. While his mother played as a striker in the Belgian Women's First Division, his father spent most of his career at semi-professional level with La Louvière in the Belgian Second Division. At a young age of 4, Hazard began playing for the Royal Stade Brainois, where he spent for eight years. In 2005, he joined French side Lille and spent two years developing in the club's local sports school. (Reuters)