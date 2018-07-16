Millions of French fans went insane with joy on Sunday as France beat Croatia 4-2 to win FIFA World Cup 2018 in a pulsating final in Moscow. The match sparked ecstatic scenes all the way from Paris to Marseille and beyond, where 90,000 people gathered next to the Eiffel tower to watch the match on vast TV screens.
The boom of fireworks and firecrackers filled the air and car drivers honked their horns incessantly to celebrate France's second world title after their triumph on home soil in 1998.
Even before the final whistle, crowds streamed on to the Champs Elysees, the elegant, tree-lined boulevard that runs up to the Arc de Triomphe, the traditional gathering place for a celebration.
Even football fans who were not rooting for France but found themselves in the French capital for the game were overcome by the occasion and the amazing scenes of celebration. (Reuters)
A deafening chorus of "We are the champions, We are the champions" rang out from the Sacre Coeur in the north of the city to the Sorbonne on the Left Bank. (Reuters)
There were choruses of the Marseillaise, honking horns and hundreds of thousands of red, white and blue French flags fluttering in the breeze.
French TV channels showed scenes of celebration in Marseille and across the south of France while in Moscow, there were tears of joy among the sea of red, white and blue. (Reuters)
Thousands of French fans travelled to Moscow to watch the game, together with President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.
France coach Didier Deschamps was full of praise for his team despite signs of nerves at the start of the game and several missed opportunities during it.