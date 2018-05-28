01 / 6

IPL Purple Cap 2018: If anyone up until May 26, 2018, ever doubted that a team of old warhorses can win a tournament, Chennai Super Kings proved them wrong. The MS Dhoni-led side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. Former Australian batsman, Shane Watson's blitzkrieg of 117 runs rocked Mumbai's cricket citadel and led the Yellow army to their third IPL trophy. Apart from excellent team shows, there were a few individual performances too. Although Hyderabad emerged as the best bowling side, none of their bowlers could win the Purple Cap. Here are top 5 wicket-takers of IPL 2018: