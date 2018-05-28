01 / 6

IPL 2018 Orange Cap: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai meant Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK, returning from a two-year hiatus, got their third IPL title. After the final on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. Out of them, one was for the highest run-getter and despite Chennai emerging as the best batting side, none of their batsmen have made it to top 3. Shane Watson is the only player from CSK who is in top 5.