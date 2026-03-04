When it comes to Holi celebrations, there’s one thing Bollywood doesn’t do, and that’s keeping it low-key. Stripping away the red-carpet couture and the celebs replace it with white kurtas, fistfuls of gulal, and messy reunions. From private terrace parties to rain-soaked gardens, here is how the film fraternity swapped the spotlight for buckets of color this year. Stars like Manish Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Soha Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, took to social media to offer a glimpse into this year’s celebrations. Take a look at the best moments from Bollywood’s Holi 2026.