Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across India. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi, a sacred thread, around their brother’s wrists and wish them a prosperous and healthy life, while the brothers promise to protect and cherish their sisters. This year Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30 and 31. On the occasion, Soldiers and paramilitary personnel posted far away from home along the Line of Control and International Border across the nation celebrated Raksha Bandhan with locals. Take a look at heartwarming images –