Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated with great frevour across India today. However, in some parts, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday as well. The day marks the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi, a sacred thread, around their brother’s wrists and wish them a prosperous and healthy life, while the brothers promise to protect and cherish their sisters. Here’s a glimpse of the celebrations –